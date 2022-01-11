Moto Razr 3 May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC And 120Hz AMOLED Display

Lenovo recently confirmed that Motorola is working on the next generation of its foldable smartphone called Razr. While that was reported a few days ago, specifications of the upcoming Moto Razr 3 foldable smartphone have already surfaced on the internet. The device is expected to be globally by the company. Keep reading to know more about the Motorola Moto Razr 3 foldable smartphone's expectations.

While Motorola is working on a new generation of Razr foldable smartphones, the original Razr was priced at Rs. 74,999. It came with a 6.2" foldable display along with a dual rear camera. Motorola also released another smartphone in the Razr lineup, the Motorola Razr 5G which is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 89,999 for the 8/256GB variant. It comes with a 6.2" HD+ display, along with a 48MPrear camera and a 2.7" secondary display.

Motorola Moto Razr 3 specifications leaked ahead of launch

The Moto Razr 3 is rumoured to come with an FHD+ AMOLED foldable display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Since the Razr series resembles the iconic vertical fold design, the front camera would be located on a hole-punch display on the main screen. Additionally, the smartphone is also said to feature a secondary display, run on Android 12 out of the box and feature NFC connectivity.

As mentioned in a report by Gsmarena, the Moto Razr 3 is said to be powered by the latest chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is important to note that this would be the first time when a Moto Razr foldable will be powered by a flagship processor, as the previous iterations in the smartphone series were powered by a mid-tier Snapdragon chipset. In particular, the Moto Razr 5G features a Snapdragon 765G processor.

Apart from the flagship chipset, the Moto Razr 3 is said to come in three storage variants. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be accompanied by 6/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/512GB of storage. This would also give users multiple options to choose from, depending upon their storage needs. However, the availability of all the variants in different markets around the world would be something to watch when it is officially announced.

Image: UNSPLASH (representative)