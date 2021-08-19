Moto Tab G20 Specs Listed On Google Play Console: Is It Similar To Lenovo Tab?

Motorola has been working on coming up with a new range of products with a wider screen. The industry is currently full of rumours about a new Moto Tab G20 being in the development stages. But these rumours seem a bit believable after Google Play Console listed this Moto Tab G20 specifications on their platform. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about this upcoming Mato Tab 20. Here is all the information available about the Moto Tab G20 Specifications, Price, and release date. Read more

Moto Tab G20 Specifications

The tech community has been waiting for any rumours about this upcoming Moto Tab. The industry experts suggest that the Moto Tab G20 could be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab M8. Apart from this, the device is rumoured to have an 8-inch HD+ 800 × 1200 pixel display with 240 PPI. The processing power of the device also seems high because of the MediaTek MT8768A chipset a.k.a Helio P22T and also a PowerVR GE8320 graphics card. It will be loaded with 3 GB RAM which will help to run Google’s Android 11 OS. To link Moto's tablet with Lenovo’s the experts have pointed out similarities like a 5MP main camera at the rear, a 2MP selfie camera upfront, and a 5,100mAh battery. The device will be capable of supporting 4G connectivity and also have external features like a Dolby Atmos speaker system.

Moto Tab G20 Price and Release Date

Because of the price range of Motorola products, the speculations suggest that the Moto Tab G20 Price might be pocket-friendly. The current price of the Lenovo Tab is Rs. 9,049 thus expect the pricing to be in this range only. Seeing Google Play Consoles listing this Moto Tab G20 specifications means that the release of this product is not far away. But nothing official has been released by the Lenovo-owned company about the Moto Tab G20 release date. Currently, the industry is also talking about Motorola’s new generation of Edge 20 smartphones. The company is hoping to release this budget-friendly flagship smartphone to compete against phones like Mi 11 Lite and the OnePlus Nord 2. All the Motorola products are available to buy on Flipkart exclusively.