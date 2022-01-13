Moto Tab G70 Launch Date Announced: Features 2K Display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC & More

The Moto Tab G70 will finally launch in India on January 18, 2022. It will be exclusively available via Flipkart. The key specifications of the upcoming tablet include an octa-core processor and an 11-inch 2K display that can light up to 400 nits. The tablet has already been released in Brazil, suggesting a global launch price of around Rs. 29,000. However, the Indian pricing of the Moto Tab G70 will be revealed during the Flipkart Big Saving Days.

The Geekbench listing of the Moto Tab G70 reveals a lot of details about the device. While Tab G70 scores 475 points in the single-core test, it scores 1,569 points in the multi-core Geekbench test. The model that undertook the benchmark testing features an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM. It will be Motorola's second tablet in India after Moto Tab G20, which was launched a couple of months ago.

Motorola Moto Tab G70 specifications

Right out of the package, the Moto Tab G70 will come with an 11-inch 2K LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixels. Oddly, the tablet is built on an aspect ratio of 5:3 and has a pixel density of 212 pixels per inch. Under its hood, the Moto Tab G70 will feature the MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which is built on 12nm technology. The device will come in one storage model, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Moto Tab G70 will run on Android 11 as set up. Multimedia features on the device include quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos and a dedicated Google entertainment space where users can access their favourite games, movies and more. A 7,700 mAh battery will power the tablet throughout a day of moderate to heavy use, and it supports 20W charging over a Type-C port. The Moto Tab G70 will be available in a single model with a dual-tone colour design. Additionally, the tablet also has an IP52 rating.

The back panel of the Moto G70 features a 13MP camera and the front panel of the device features an 8MP camera. Like all the other tablets that come out in this price range, the Moto G70 will also have two connectivity options, one with Wi-Fi and the other with Wi-Fi + Cellular. More details about the pricing and shipping will be revealed on the launch date of the Moto G70 Android tablet.

(Image: MOTOROLA BRAZIL)