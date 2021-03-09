Motorola 4K Android TV Stick: Price, Launch Date And Other Specifications

Motorola 4k Android TV has now been confirmed and the fans have been extremely curious about these new products. Because of the hype created around it, the users have been asking a number of questions about this upcoming android tv stick. To help the users, we have managed to answer some of those questions right here. Read more about Motorola 4k Android TV.

Motorola 4k Android TV stick price and specifications

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this new Motorola 4k Android TV. The users have been trying to find answers to questions like when is the Motorola 4k Android TV being released and what is Motorola 4k Android TV price in India. This is because the makers have been working on releasing this new android tv stick because of its popularity. We have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming Motorola TV stick. This information could also help you by answering your questions like when is the Motorola 4k Android TV stick being released and what is Motorola 4k Android TV in India. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about the Motorola 4k Android TV stick.

If the users might have to collect a total sum of â‚¹ 3,999 in order to buy this Android fire TV stick. It is being launched on March 15 and the users can buy the device from Flipkart’s official website. Because the device has not been released tet, there are no existing offers for the same. When compared to other Firetv sticks like Mi TV Stick, the Motorola Firestick is certainly a bit expensive. But if you compare it to devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Nokia Media Streamer which are priced at â‚¹5,999 and â‚¹3,199, respectively, the Motorola 4K Android TV certainly seems to be at the perfect price. But the best option for you might be to wait for the reviews after it has been launched in India.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick works on an Android 9.0 Pie with an Android TV interface. Services like Google Play Store will also be available on the device that will allow you to download popular apps including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot and others. A number of different games can also be downloaded on your Motorola 4K Android TV. Apart from these features, a built-in Chromecast on the Android TV Stick is also available that gives you an option to cast your Android phone and some apps on iPhone, and Chromium-based browsers on PCs and laptops on the TV. It also supports Dolby Audio.