Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone Specifications: Check Out The Details In This Guide

Motorola first started its operations in 2007 as a manufacturer of wireless network equipments and since then, they have ventured into many sectors. One among them is smartphone manufacturing. In India, it launched its first mobile phone in 2005. After that, Motorola has released a number of mobile and smartphones, the latest being the Motorola Defy Rugged. If you are looking for a guide that gives you every detail you want to know about this smartphone, you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Motorola, Motorola Defy Rugged specifications, its price in India, and more.

The complete details of the Motorola Defy Rugged smartphone

In the upcoming sections, we will give you all the details you need to know about the Motorola Defy Rugged specifications, the release date, and its price in India. It comes with a 6.5-inch display. This smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM. The operating system of Motorola Defy Rugged is android 10. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. This is a piece of great news for those who want to use their smartphone regularly. It also supports proprietary fast charging which allows the battery to store the charge for a long time. When we speak about its camera, it comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

Among all the Rugged smartphones launched by Motorola, this model features the highest megapixel rear camera. It also features an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. So if you are a selfie lover, then this 8MP front camera will give you high-quality pictures. Its internal memory is 64GB and can be expanded through the Micro USB card. There are 2 colour options you will get namely forged green and black if you decide to purchase this model. In the next section, we will have a look at the full list of the Motorola Defy Rugged specifications.

Full list of Motorola Defy Rugged specifications

Battery capacity, 5000 mAh.

Display length, 6.5 inches.

Colour options available, forged green and black.

Powered by, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

RAM, 4GB.

Internal storage, 64GB.

Motorola Defy Rugged release date

The Motorola Defy Rugged released on June 18th, 2021.

Motorola Defy Rugged price in India

The price of the Motorola Defy Rugged is expected to be around the 29000 mark.

IMAGE: MOTOROLA INDIA TWITTER