Motorola Launches Revou-Q Smart TV With Gamepad: Check Specifications And Price

On September 29, 2021, Flipkart announced the launch of Motorola's Revou-Q premium TV range, including the world's first QLED TV with a gamepad. The smart TV lineup by Motorola comes with Android 11.0 and has a QLED screen and 60W speakers. Additionally, the device ships with a wireless gamepad that might appeal to gamers. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and the price of the Motorola Revou-Q smart TV range.

The Android smart TV range from Motorola will be manufactured in India and offers features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 support powered by AutoTuneX technology that optimizes the brightness, colour scales, and contrast. On the inside, the smart TV by Motorola comes with a Realtek quad-core processor along with a G31 MC2 GPU. In terms of memory, the Motorola Revou-Q features 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of onboard storage.

Motorola Revou-Q Smart TV specifications and price

The lineup consists of two models, a 50" and a 55" display QLED display. Both the models come with Quantum dot technology, feature 102% NTSC colour gamut, and are equipped with Gamma Engine 2.2. In terms of sound, the smart TV by Motorola offers a four-unit setup system with two 60W speakers with AmphisoundX technology and two 30W high octave tweets, along with Dolby Atmos. The Motorola Revou-Q 50" QLED smart TV is priced at Rs. 49,999. The Motorola Revou-Q 55" QLED smart TV is priced at Rs. 54,999. Both the smart television sets will be available on Flipkart from October 3, 2021, during the Big Billion Days Sale on the e-commerce platform.

Motorola is also about to launch a flagship Android smartphone

Motorola is also gearing up for another product launch that will take place on October 1, 2021. A smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and 108MP primary camera, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is going to be a flagship Android smartphone by the company. The Motorola E20 Pro will be loaded with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone’s power unite is made up of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC processor along with an Adreno 650 GPU to support 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage. Motorola E20 Pro will run on Android 11 and makers confirmed that the phone will be capable of supporting the upcoming Android 12 and 13 updates. It is also loaded with a massive 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W Turbo Charge technology.