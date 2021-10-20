Netizens Don't Know What To Think As Apple Retails 'polishing Cloth' For Rs. 1,900

Every time Apple organises a launch event, its hangover takes days to vanish off the internet owing to the products it unveils before the world. While the recent virtual event made headlines for the new MacBook pro and the AirPods, these products were soon sidelined after the tech giant released a polishing cloth following the event. What caught the most number of eyes wasn't the product itself but its price which is Rs 1,900.

Ever since its launch, netizens are not holding back in questioning the logic behind the product with their hilarious reactions. But before we get to the reactions, let us look at why the cloth has such a high price.

Why such a high price?

Simple, it's Apple. However, it is difficult to tell the difference between the Apple cloth and a simple microfibre cloth, and the product is reportedly made of a non-abrasive material. What decides the value of the product is a small company logo in the corner and its compatibility with Apple products ranging from the latest iPhone to iPhone 6 and MacBook versions from 2012. For those interested in buying the cloth, Apple is even offering an EMI on the product at Rs 224 per month.

The Internet reactions

Although the trillion-dollar company launched a wide range of products from MacBook Pro to HomePod Minis, netizens have chimed in to explore what the new cloth is all about. Twitter users were seen mocking the cloth, as one wrote, "Apple launched a "Polishing Cloth" to clean its devices for INR 1900 (25$) Waiting for them to launch another "cloth" to clean the "polishing cloth".

Apple launched a "Polishing Cloth" to clean its devices for INR 1900 (25$)



Waiting for them to launch another "cloth" to clean the "polishing cloth"#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/sC6bAobZif — Smriti Tomar (@smriti_tomar) October 20, 2021

Following along, another user wrote, "Wow! Thanks@Apple, I have been wondering for the last 10 years how to clean my iPhone. Phewww, now I have that magic cloth available!"

Wow! Thanks @Apple, I have been wondering for the last 10 years how to clean my iPhone. Phewww, now I have that magic cloth available! pic.twitter.com/KOwtaFT85O — Anshul Goyal (@AnshulGoyaI) October 20, 2021

peak capitalism might be this $19 Apple polishing cloth pic.twitter.com/f5vbRwe3fG — Andrew Cunningham (@AndrewWrites) October 18, 2021

Apple's overpriced white cloth is nothing new. Supreme has been doing it for years. — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) October 19, 2021

Now that I've spent an eye-watering $3840 on my first ever Mac, I might as well buy the Apple Polishing Cloth for an additional $25 to wipe away these fking tears. pic.twitter.com/XlVYShxyyN — Kevin Canlas 🇨🇦 (@kvncnls) October 18, 2021

Besides mocking the product idea, netizens also weighed in on the compatibility list for the cloth released by Apple that included a wide range of products. Take a look at the jibes.

Glad the Apple polishing cloth works with the 4th gen iPod shuffle… a device with no screen pic.twitter.com/Km7V9NPeHs — Arthur Ashish (@arthur_ashish) October 19, 2021

Hold up! Did @Apple really just add a compatibility list for the cleaning cloth? 😂 pic.twitter.com/XwT3PrrLkz — Kyle Reddoch (@WinPhanKyle) October 18, 2021

Imagine getting in $300k of college debt



Landing a job at Apple



Then get assigned to writing out a compatibility list for a $19 polishing cloth



The American dream lives on pic.twitter.com/p1m1lGtpZx — Jazz Hanley (@DigitalJazz) October 19, 2021

While all this Twitter banter is going on, the cloth has already sold out and Apple will resume the delivery of the polishing cloth after November.

Image: Twitter/@PopBase