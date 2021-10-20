Last Updated:

Netizens Don't Know What To Think As Apple Retails 'polishing Cloth' For Rs. 1,900

Priced at Rs 1,900, the polishing cloth is reportedly made of a non-abrasive material and is compatible with a wide range of Apple products, says the company.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Apple

Image: Twitter/@PopBase


Every time Apple organises a launch event, its hangover takes days to vanish off the internet owing to the products it unveils before the world. While the recent virtual event made headlines for the new MacBook pro and the AirPods, these products were soon sidelined after the tech giant released a polishing cloth following the event. What caught the most number of eyes wasn't the product itself but its price which is Rs 1,900. 

Ever since its launch, netizens are not holding back in questioning the logic behind the product with their hilarious reactions. But before we get to the reactions, let us look at why the cloth has such a high price. 

Why such a high price?

Simple, it's Apple. However, it is difficult to tell the difference between the Apple cloth and a simple microfibre cloth, and the product is reportedly made of a non-abrasive material. What decides the value of the product is a small company logo in the corner and its compatibility with Apple products ranging from the latest iPhone to iPhone 6 and MacBook versions from 2012. For those interested in buying the cloth, Apple is even offering an EMI on the product at Rs 224 per month. 

READ | Apple's new MacBook Pro price in India & Dubai: Read delivery date & availability details

The Internet reactions

Although the trillion-dollar company launched a wide range of products from MacBook Pro to HomePod Minis, netizens have chimed in to explore what the new cloth is all about. Twitter users were seen mocking the cloth, as one wrote, "Apple launched a "Polishing Cloth" to clean its devices for INR 1900 (25$) Waiting for them to launch another "cloth" to clean the "polishing cloth". 

READ | Apple Airpods 3 Price in India and Dubai: Check release date & availability details

Following along, another user wrote, "Wow! Thanks@Apple, I have been wondering for the last 10 years how to clean my iPhone. Phewww, now I have that magic cloth available!"

READ | Apple Music Voice Plan to be available at Rs 49 per month; check details

Besides mocking the product idea, netizens also weighed in on the compatibility list for the cloth released by Apple that included a wide range of products. Take a look at the jibes. 

READ | Apple unveils polishing cloth for iPhone, Macbook; priced at $19

While all this Twitter banter is going on, the cloth has already sold out and Apple will resume the delivery of the polishing cloth after November. 

Image: Twitter/@PopBase

Tags: Apple, iPhone, Macbook
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com