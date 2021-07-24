New Apple AirPods Might Enter Production In August; Rumored To Be More Affordable

Apple AirPods are among the most popular accessories the company offers. Since its launch in 2016, the Cupertino based tech giant has sold over 100 million units of the truly wireless earphones lineup, which consists of three products: AirPods, AirPods (wireless charging case) and AirPods Pro. However, it has been almost two years since Apple updated the AirPods lineup and looks like fans may get to see a new pair of AirPods soon.

The new Apple AirPods might enter production next month

The production is in line with the anticipated launch in September 2021

According to a Nikkei Asia report, 'a new version of AirPods' might enter production next month, i.e. in August 2021. It also opens the possibility of the new Apple AirPods coming alongside the most awaited 2021 iPhone lineup in September 2021. Previously, the new AirPods have been rumoured to launch in the month of September. In order to do so, manufacturers and suppliers have to be prepared well in advance. Earlier this month, another report suggested that Apple's suppliers were increasing their production capacity in order to manufacture the upcoming AirPods and new MacBooks.

Another report by Digitimes predicts the upcoming AirPods launch to be in the third quarter of 2021. Most recently, Apple suppliers were reported to ship components for the new Apple AirPods. All the reports indicate the launch of Apple AirPods in September 2021. It might be the most appropriate time for the launch, as fans and enthusiasts around the world wait for September when Apple launches its new products.

Upcoming Apple Airpods might be more affordable than the existing lineup

Another leak claims that Apple's upcoming AirPods will be more affordable than the current models. The Elec's leak specifically claims that the truly wireless earphones from Apple will be priced at $199. In terms of design, the device might look identical to the AirPods Pro, with minor changes in the chassis. A handful of initial renders also claim the device to resemble Apple AirPods Pro, which was launched back in 2019. Additionally, Apple is also believed to launch a payment plan for upcoming products, which will include monthly instalments via Apple Card.