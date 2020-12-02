New Garmin Forerunner 745 Launches In India; Check Specs And Price

Garmin Forerunner was recently launched in India after its official launch in the US in September 2020. The brand is claiming that this smartwatch is ideal for triathletes and runners who need to use a GPS enabled smartwatch. Read to know all the details about the latest model of Garmin Forerunner 745 model.

Also read: Black Friday Deals On Apple Watches: Best Deals On Apple Series 6 And Series 3 Watches

Features of Garmin Forerunner

The Garmin Forerunner 745 is a smartwatch that is available in four different colour options. You can choose from Whitestone, Magma Red, Neo Tropic, and Black. It has a durable silicone strap which is comfortable and skin-friendly.

Also read: Provide Gadgets, Internet Pack To Poor Students For Online Classes: HC To Schools

The Garmin Forerunner watch comes with a 1.2-inch or 240x240 pixels transflective display with a Corning Gorilla Glass Dx for added protection. The smartwatch brand claims that the battery will last for seven days in “Smartwatch” mode. The battery will last for six hours if GPS and music are used together. It will offer service for 16 hours if only GPS is used. The Garmin Forerunner watch also comes with UltraTrac mode on which you get a battery life of 21 hours. The watch is also lightweight, weighing only 47 grams.

Also read: Flyers Can Take Photos, Videos In Flights But Can't Use Recording Gadgets That Creates Chaos: DGCA

Furthermore, the Garmin Forerunner 745 watch is water-resistant and comes with a 5ATM rating. That means, it is water-resistant within 50 meters below the water level. Hence, it is also a possible sports watch choice for swimmers.

Like any other smartwatch, it also comes with additional features. Other Garmin Forerunner specs include heart-rate monitoring and daily resting heart rate facilities. It also offers information about respiration rate, body battery energy monitor.

The watch also offers whole-day stress tracking and has advanced sleep tracker to monitor your sleep pattern. It has many sensors like GPS, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Thermometer to offer regular monitoring. It also comes with an in-built pulse oximeter that provides the user with regular monitoring and results.

Also read: Samsung’s New Phones Test Consumer Demand For Pricey Gadgets

The Garmin Forerunner watch also comes with sensors like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+. You can also pair the watch with your smartphone through the iConnect IQ app. The watch also offers music storage where you can load 500 songs at once. The Garmin Forerunner 745 specs also support the “find my phone” and “find my watch” feature and device tracking.

The price and how to buy it

The Garmin Forerunner 745 price in India is Rs. 52990. The models will be available on Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq. One can also buy their preferred watch model from The Garmin store, Wheels Sports, Mastermind Bicycle, Kolozilla Sports, Lifestyle, Bums of the Saddle, Pro Bikers and Cyclofit.