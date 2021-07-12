New IPad Mini To Get Brand New Design: Learn More About These IPad Mini Leaks

There have been a number of different rumours and speculations going around about the new iPad Mini. These new versions of the Apple iPad Mini 2021 are planned to be released later this year. Recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that the new iPad Mini will see a number of changes and a major redesign will be amongst one of those changes. Because of this a number of users have been talking about the new iPad Mini and are trying to find some more information about the same. To help out these readers, here is all the information about the upcoming Apple iPad Mini 2021. Read more

New iPad Mini Leaks and rumours

Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter, “Power On” has managed to bring in a lot of new information about the next generation of Apple products that are slated to be launched later this year. His report claims that the iPad Mini will be experiencing the “biggest redesign” of its lifetime.

He claims that Apple might just scrape off the idea of a home button in an attempt to give the iPad Mini modern aesthetics and additions like slimmer bezels. Some claims also suggest a smaller sized tablet which would be ideal for writing and drawing could be released. This is because a number of professional lille Journalists prefer using iPad Mini and Apple pencil to take notes on the go. Thus catering to such an audience who is looking for a more compatible version of the iPad Mini could be Apple's thought behind this change.

Well, this is also the first time such a claim has surfaced on the internet again. There were multiple rumours hinting at a new revamped version of the iPad Mini releasing this fall. Jon Prosser claimed that the so-called who is popular for his leaks about the tech giants suggesting that the iPad mini 6 is going to have an iPad Pro-inspired edge-to-edge display. Apart from this, a second generation of the Apple Pencil is also slated to be released this fall. Seeing a combination of these new two products could totally change the way an iPad Mini could be used. No other information has been released by the makers yet. So keep an eye out for any updates on Apple’s social media handles.