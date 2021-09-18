Noise Buds VS303 TWS with 24-hour battery life and hyper sync technology launched

Adding another product to the VS series, Noise has launched the Buds VS303 TWS earbuds in India. The truly wireless earphones come with hyper sync technology which allows them to connect with companion devices quickly and have improved battery life. The Indian electronics company also says that the product comes with better call quality and Bluetooth connectivity.

The wireless earbuds by Noise start at a price of Rs. 1,799. This time around, the device features 13mm drivers which should deliver dynamic sound over a varied stage. Usually, a larger driver provides more space for air to vibrate and hence produces a better output and sound. The device connects with a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0, functioning over a wireless range of 10m and supports both AAc and SBC codes.

The Noise Buds VS303 TWS offer a 24-hour battery life

The battery on Noise Buds VS303 TWS charges up to 100% within one and a half hours. A single earbud can last up to six hours, depending upon the volume level one is using the device at and the case can charge the earbuds up to three times. In totality, the earbuds offer a battery life of 24 hours, which is decent for the price point. The circular charging case comes with a Type-C port, which is yet another advantage of getting the product.

The truly wireless earbuds by Noise support monopod functionality and hands-free calling, along with voice assistant support on both Android and iOS devices. The device now comes in multiple colour options, including teal blue and class blue. There is also a classic lack variant of the Noise Earbuds. The device looks better and claims to be built on an ergonomic design, making it comfortable for long hours of usage.

On the launch of the new product, Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-founder at Noise says "We're ecstatic to launch another economical TWS earbuds that offer a defined design and powerful sound quality. The Buds VS303, which are equipped with a multitude of features, can undertake various commands through the voice assistant. We are diversifying our portfolio and exploring contemporary ideas with our technology."

Image: Noise.com