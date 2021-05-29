Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Vs Noise ColorFit Pro 3: Detailed Comparison On Features And Price

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 was launched in September 2019 and is one of the most popular smartwatches in the budget segment. In February 2021, the Indian wearables brand launched Noise ColorFit Pro 3, a successor with more features and exciting looks. However, it might confuse someone who is looking for an affordable smartwatch. Keep reading this article for a detailed comparison on Noise ColorFit Pro 2 vs Noise ColorFit Pro 3.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Display 1.3" 1.55" Sensors Accelerometer | Optical Heart Rate Accelerometer | Optical Heart Rate | Blood Oxygen Monitor Battery 210 mAh (up to 10 days) 210 mAh (up to 10 days) SpO2 No Yes Price Rs. 2,599 Rs. 3,998

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 offered great features at its price. It was the large colour screen that immediately differentiated it from other products. The newer Pro 3 takes those features and adds a pinch of sugar to them. While both the smartwatches are affordable and offer a similar use case, there are some noticeable differences.

Screen Size: One of the most prominent characteristics of the new ColorFit Pro 3 is its large 1.55" HD TruView display. A 4.3cm polycarbonate case houses the screen and closely resembles the more expensive Apple Watch. On the flip side, the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 features a 1.3" LCD touch display in a 4cm casing. When closely observed, the bezels on the former are thinner than those on the latter.

The modern Noise ColorFit Pro 3 features a blood oxygen monitor, which immediately makes it relevant in the current times, along with 14 sports modes. While other sensors such as accelerometer and optical heart rate sensors are common on both smartwatches making them capable of measuring daily activities such as steps, calories burnt and sleep cycles.

Water Resistance: This is where the Noise Colorfit Pro 2 vs Noise ColorFit Pro 3 comparison takes an interesting turn. Apparently, the older version comes with an IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to dust, dirt and sand, and be submergible up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. While the newer Pro 3 comes with a water resistance rating of 5ATM, submersible up to 5 metres in water. It makes it both water and dive resistant, as mentioned by Noise.

While both the watches have a 210 mAh battery, the actual battery life would differ based upon usage. Technically, blood oxygen tracking requires more juice, and hence the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 might last a tad less than the Noise ColorFit Pro 2. On average usage, both the smartwatches shall offer a battery life of 5 to 7 days. It is important to note that both devices come with the same charger.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 vs Noise ColorFit Pro 3: Price

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 price is set at Rs. 2,599 (as of May 29, 2021) on the official website. One can also buy an affordable smartwatch on Amazon, for the same price. There are 6 different colours, including Cherry Red, Deep Wine, Teal Green and 3 more options. On the other hand, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 price is marked at Rs. 3,998 at the official website. However, on Amazon, the price is set at Rs. 4,499.

