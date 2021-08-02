Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Set For August 6 Launch: Specifications, Price And More

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist has now been launched by the makers at a very affordable price. This is after looking at the several features and updates that have been made to this smartwatch. The tech geeks are currently trying to search more about this smartwatch on the internet. To help them, here is all the information about the new Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch. Read more to know about its release date and specifications list.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist specifications

The makers of Noise ColoFit Pro 3 Assist have managed to pack their product with some of the most useful features like a 1.55-inch TruView display along with customisable watch faces. The watch also helps the users to monitor their health with the help of additions like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and stress level monitoring features. The device is also loaded with an Sp02 and multiple sports modes to track your physical activities throughout the day. It is also loaded with a built-in Alexa voice assistant that can be used by just voicing out your commands. The battery life of the watch also seems to be a bit better with the help of a 300mAh battery which claims to deliver about 10-days of power with a single charge.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist price

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist watch is going live on August 6 and the users can directly buy these products on e-commerce platforms like Noise, Amazon and more. The watch will also be made available to buy offline from retailers like Chroma, Reliance Digital and many more. The new Noise ColorFit Pro 3 price has been set at Rs.3,999. This is certainly a great buy because of this price tag. Not every product in the market has these features with such an affordable price tag like this. Apart from this, the makers had recently announced their Noise ColorFit Ultra that can be bought for Rs 4,499. Both these watched have similar prices and specifications. The users can directly log on to Noise’s official website to compare these two products. No other information has been released about the product. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media sites.