Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch launched in India: Check specifications and price

Noise, India's most popular smartwatch company has announced a new product called Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand. The smartwatch is capable of measuring heart rate and blood oxygen level and comes in four different colours. It will be available via Amazon in the coming days. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and price of the upcoming smartwatch from Noise.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch specifications

Display

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with a 1.69-inch LCD display. As compared to other smartwatches in the price range, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has a larger display, which makes it easier for the users to understand and interact with its interface. The display is fit in a flat edge case with an analogue crown on the right side. Apart from this, users can also set from more than 150 cloud-based watch faces.

Features

As far as health-related features are concerned, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring. Additionally, the watch can also calculate indicative readings of users' sleep health. For female users, the smartwatch can also remind them about menstrual cycles. Users can also measure sports activities with the help of up to 60 different fitness or exercise modes on the smartwatch.

Battery Life

While the total battery life of the smartwatch is not clear yet, the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand features fast charging technology, wherein users can plug it for 15 minutes to pump up to 25 hours of battery life into the device. Fast charging also compensates for battery life. As always, the battery life of the smartwatch will depend upon the number of features being used - using 2487 heart rate monitoring would deplete the battery faster.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch price

The Noise smartwatch will be up for sale from February 18, 2022, at 12PM on Amazon. While its listing price is Rs. 3,999, it will be available for Rs. 1,999 as the price for limited stock. Altogether, there are four different coloured models that can be purchased - Olive Green, Electric Blue, Champagne Grey and Jet Black. Overall, the Noise smartwatch seems to be a decent offering at the price it comes.

