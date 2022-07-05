Noise launches ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max in India: Check specs and price here

On July 4, 2022, Noise announced the ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 brings a significant-tech upgrade for the smartwatch users with TruViewTM Display, Digital Crown for flexible functioning, and an advanced Bluetooth Calling Experience. On the other hand, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max equips smart voice assistance with In-built Alexa, a larger dial, and 100 sports modes.

Available at a price of under INR 5000, Noise Colorfit Pro 3, a fitness-focused smartwatch with a slightly larger display and multiple health tracking features, was the best-selling product from Noise. Taking the legacy ahead, the new flagship ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max are new additions to the flagship series and are in sync with the brand’s mission to equip Indian consumers with the best-in-class new-age wearables.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Pro 4 Max features

Available in 8 colours, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 has the proprietary TruView 1.72-inch TFT LCD Display and offers a clear 356*400px resolution. It sports a 60Hz refresh rate display. This is 25% more screen area than the predecessor Noise ColorFit Pro 3. Likewise, available in 5 colours, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is integrated with a 1.80-inch TFT LCD display for superior display quality and a sharp 240*285px resolution. Furthermore, it sports a 40Hz refresh rate display and has 33% more screen area than Noise ColorFit Pro 3.

In addition, both watches come with 150+ customisable, and cloud-hosted watch faces so that users can personalise style as per their mood and show off their unique personality, whether at work or while hanging out with friends. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max have a working capacity of 7 days and can run smoothly for up to 7 days after getting 100% charged in one go. Both the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max have been designed to withstand water and sweat on the back of Ingression Protection (IP) code 68.

Besides this, the device provides a few basic health tracking features, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring and stress monitoring allowing users to monitor health metrics and manage overall wellbeing. Users can also track their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment on the indigenously developed NoiseFit App. These innovative features distinguish these smartwatches as standout products for promoting customers’ health and fitness.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Pro 4 Max price

Designed for enthusiasts seeking to constantly upgrade their quest, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max will be available for INR 3499 and INR 3999, respectively. Consumers can buy these pioneering ‘Made in India’ smartwatches from Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, GoNoise, and offline stores.