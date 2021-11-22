Noise X-Fit 1 Smartwatch Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications & More

Noise has announced yet another smartwatch in India. The Noise X-Fit 1 will be launched on November 26, 2021, at 10 AM IST and will be available to order from Amazon. While the smartwatch is priced at Rs. 5,999, it will be available for a special introductory price of Rs. 2,999. Noise has collaborated with HRX for the X-Fit 1 and the watch comes with a lot of fitness and health monitoring features. Keep reading to know more about Noise X-Fit 1 specifications.

The new Noise smartwatch has a rectangular screen, along with one button on the right side. The straps are made up of silicon and shall be comfortable for prolonged use. Along with a metal finish, the smartwatch feels premium and is lightweight (weighs 30 grams). Along with the discounted introductory price, the watch shall appeal to a lot of potential buyers who wish to purchase the latest smartwatch. Noise is also running a competition upon the launch of its new smartwatch. Find details below.

Noise X-Fit 1 specifications

Right out of the box, the Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch will come with a 1.52" TruView display with an 86% screen-to-body ratio. The screen is pretty large and offers a pixel density of 360 x 400 pixels, resulting in a decent 354 PPI. Available in two colours (grey and black), the smartwatch comes with silicon straps. The main casing is 9mm thick and the device weighs 30 grams. As mentioned by the product page on Amazon, the watch will come with 100+ cloud-based customizable watch faces.

The Noise X-Fit 1 comes with numerous sensors onboard. For instance, there is a SpO2 sensor that will help users keep a track of their blood oxygen levels. Alongside, the device also has a 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and a stress monitor. For those who wish to track their sports activities, the device also has 15 sports modes. The Noise X-Fit 1 price is Rs. 2,999. While other offerings in the price range cut corners with an array of sensors, the Noise X-Fit 1 puts up a strong case.

Noise X-Fit 1 features

Other features on the smartwatch include quick replies to notifications received via the companion smartphone, Smart Do Not Disturb remote to silence calls and other handy features such as flashlight, screen brightness and more. Talking about the battery life, Noise claims that the watch can offer a total battery life of up to 10 days. However, the watch may deliver anywhere between seven to nine days of battery life during typical usage. Additionally, it also has an IP68 waterproof rating.

