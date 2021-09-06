NoiseFit Core Smartwatch Launched In India: Specifications, Price, And More

Noise has been one the top of their game to dominate the Indian smartwatch industry with their new range of products launched on Monday. They are increasing their product roaster by introducing the NoiseFit Core for the Indian markets. The makers recently unveiled the NoiseFit Core price, specifications, key features and more. This information has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been curious to learn more about the NoiseFit Core specifications and availability. Here is all the information available about the new smartwatch released from the 2014-founded Indian consumer electronics brand. Read more about NoiseFit Core.

NoiseFit Core specifications, availability and more

Noise has confirmed that their NoiseFit Core is going to have an IP68 build and a round dial with a 1.28-inch TFT display. The resolution of this display is 240x240 pixels and it can be operated using the single button on the right side of the dial. This also helps the users to navigate the watch and use the UI for performing multiple tasks. The watch body is made of zinc alloy metal and it is compatible with devices running on Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above. The users can also install the NoiseFit Apex app on both Apple's App Store and the Google Play store to get access to the health data collected by the NoiseFit Core. The watch is also going to be loaded with exciting new features including 13 sports modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a calorie counter and a sleep tracker.

NoiseFit Core price in India

Makers have made the NoiseFit Core smartwatch available to buy at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on their official website. This is an introductory price and will be available for a limited time only. The original NoiseFit Core price has been set as Rs. 5,999. Currently, the makers have only made the watch available to buy from Noise's website. NoiseFit Core will available in two colour options including Charcoal Black and Silver Grey. The smartwatch is planned to compete against Fire Boltt SpO2, Amazfit Bip U Pro and Realme S TFT LCD smartwatch that have already been dominating the Indian markets. No other information has been elapsed about these smartwatches. But still, keep an eye out for any updates on Noise’s official website.

(Image Credits: Noise/ Twitter)