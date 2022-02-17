Nokia G11 launched by HMD Global: Check price and specifications

Days after launching the Nokia G21, the company has revealed another budget smartphone called Nokia G11. The smartphone comes as the successor of the Nokia G10. Major highlights of the device include a triple rear camera setup, a 90Hz refresh rate display and 18W fast charging. Keep reading to know more about the new Nokia smartphone, its specifications and the global pricing

A few days ago, renders of the Nokia G21 surfaced on the internet. Now, HMD Global has launched the smartphone officially in Europe. The Nokia G21 comes as the successor to Nokia G20 but has a different appearance. While the G20 had a circular camera bump, G21 has a rectangular camera island, like almost all the other smartphones in the market. The smartphone is priced at EUR 170, which roughly translates to Rs. 14,500.

Nokia G11 specifications

Right out of the box, the Nokia G11 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, the display can refresh up to 90 times in a second and has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone features the same Unisoc T606 SoC that powered the Nokia G21 launched a few days ago. The processor on this smartphone is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB on onboard storage.

The Nokia G11 has a triple camera setup on the rear panel, which includes a 13MP primary lens, 2MP macro shooter and 2MP depth sensor. There is an LED flash as well. The front panel of the smartphone has an 8MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5, headphone jack and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The smartphone also features GPS/A-GPS and FM radio.

The fingerprint scanner on Nokia G11 also doubles as the power button. Besides, there is a 5,050 mAh battery on the device that supports 18W fast charging. However, the company still provides a 10W charger inbox, which is odd. As far as the price of the smartphone is concerned, it is set at AED 499, which roughly translates to Rs. 10,200 for the 3/32GB model. There are two colour options, including Charcoal and Ice. Stay tuned for more tech news.