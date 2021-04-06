Nokia Launches T2000 And T3110 On Flipkart; Check Out Their Specifications And Features

Nokia has recently launched two new Bluetooth wireless earphones in the Indian markets. The two new Bluetooth products include the Nokia T2000 headset and the Truly Wireless Earphones Nokia T3110 with Activa Noise Cancellation. Nokia has launched these products on Flipkart for sale. Read on to know the details about these products.

Nokia Launches Bluetooth Headphone T2000 and TWS T3110 with ANC

The new Nokia earbuds come with some great specifications for the price. Both the new models claim to give lag-free audio are supposedly sweat and water-resistant. Nokia has introduced both these models for sale on Flipkart. The Nokia Bluetooth headset T2000 has been priced at Rs. 2,999, but is currently available for Rs. 1,999 on Flipkart. This headphone is available in two colours: Midnight Black and Twilight Blue. The T2000 will be available for purchase on Flipkart from April 9. As for Nokia Truly Wireless Earphones T3110 with ANC, they have been priced on Flipkart for Rs. 5,999 but are available for sale at Rs. 3,999. The T3100 will also be available for sale on Flipkart from April 9

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 Specifications

Source: Nokia

The T2000 Nokia headset has been made in the popular neckband style headset. The headphones are powered by Qualcomm's QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset. The headphones support SBC, AAC, AptX and AptX HD forms of music streaming. The T2000 is sweatproof to an extent and comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating. The headphones come with large 11 mm drivers and a microphone to make calls with. The headset runs on Bluetooth 5.1 so users can expect lag-free performance with the T2000. Nokia claims that the T2000 will provide 14 hours of charge will a full battery. They also a fast charging feature where users can use charge them for 10 minutes and use them for 9 hours.

Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Specifications

Source: Nokia

As for the Truly Wireless Earphones ANC T3110, these Nokia earbuds only support SBC type of audio formats. However, these have a ton of other features. These TWS earbuds come with a large 12.5mm driver and have an IPX7 water resistance rating, meaning you can wear these on your workouts, in the gym or for running.

These earbuds also come with Active Noise Cancellation which blocks out all outside noise for the wearer. The T3110 have support for Bluetooth 5.1 for lag-free connectivity. The T3110 have around 5.5 hours of battery on the earbuds with additional 22 hours of battery with the charging case. With ANC turned on they deliver 4.5 hours of battery on earbuds and 18 hours with the charging case.

Image Source: Flipkart