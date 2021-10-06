Nokia Releases Its First T-series, T20 Android Tablet: Check Price, Specifications & More

The Nokia T20 tablet has been launched after the Finnish tech giant confirmed the existence of this device earlier this year. It is the first T-series tablet offered by Nokia and it is loaded with a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display which offers a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution. External features of the device include dual microphones and stereo speakers that can be used to interact with the device virtually.

Keep in mind that this tablet has not been released for the Indian markets yet but, experts suggest that it could be introduced to several markets over the globe after receiving a positive response from the Finnish tech market.

Nokia T20 Tablet specifications

The Nokia T20 tablet runs on Google’s Android 11 and the makers are going to offer two years of OS upgrades and three years of “timely” security updates after the launch of this tablet. The display of the tablet is loaded with a10.4-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) in-cell screen with 400 nits of peak brightness. Nokia T20‘s processing power is covered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The camera unit of the tablet is made up of an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with a small 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor to enable video calling and similar features. The screen is protected by toughened glass and Nokia has also added an option to expand the memory using an external microSD (512GB). It is going to be powered by an 8200mAh battery that has 15W fast charging support.

Nokia T20 Tablet Price

The Nokia T20 price for the Finnish markets has been set as EUR 199 which is Rs. 17,200 roughly ( the Wi-Fi only variant). Nokia has set EUR 239 which is Rs. 20,600 roughly (Wi-Fi + 4G variant). It is scheduled to be released for the European markets very soon. Nokia is supposed to announce more details about the Nokia T20 Tablet release date in India. But, recent reports from HMD Global’s press briefing confirms that the Nokia T20 will be launched for the Indian users ‘very soon.’ More details are expected to be announced by Nokia in the coming days. So keep an eye out for any update on their official social media handles.