Nokia To Release Tablet To Compete With Apple IPad; Here's More About Nokia T20 Riddler

Nokia lost the top spot when Android and Apple took over the market, but it hasn't left the race yet. Nokia has had some significant smartphone releases over the years but nothing groundbreaking. This time around, Nokia is planning to venture out into a new direction of handheld devices. Nokia plans to release an Android Tablet that will rival none other than Apple iPad. Many companies have tried and failed to break the monopoly that Apple holds in the tablet market. Many people are keen to see what Nokia plans to release in order to provide competition to this behemoth.

Nokia to launch a new Android Tablet

A smart tablet has become synonymous with Apple iPad, Nokia aims to change this. According to reports by veteran tipster, Evan Blass, the people know that HMD Global, the organisation that manufactures devices for Nokia has 4 new upcoming devices. In his tweet, Evan Blass mentioned that HMD Global will be manufacturing 4 new devices; Nokia T20 "Riddler"' Nokia G50 "Punisher", Nokia G300 "Aoki", and Nokia X100 "Deadmau5". Out of all these names, the one that caught the most attention was Nokia T20 Riddler, according to Evan this codename has been set for the tablet.

Upcoming devices from HMD Global:

- Nokia T20 "Riddler"

- Nokia G50 "Punisher"

- Nokia G300 "Aoki"

- Nokia X100 "Deadmau5" — Evan (@evleaks) August 2, 2021

The Nokia T20 is set to have a 10.26-inch screen with top of the line resolution specs. The device is also believed to be released with 4GB RAM and a 64GB starting storage option. The device was listed on Russian Website and was revealed by nokiamob.net. The listing revealed that the device will have two variants Wifi only and Wifi+4G, both of these variants will be priced differently. The Wifi only variant will cost the person somewhere around INR 19,000 and the Wifi+4G device will cost the user around INR 20,000. The listing has also helped the people know that this device will have a blue colour option available. No other information has been officially shared by Nokia.

HMD Global's latest release: Nokia XR20

HMD Global also manufactured the first Nokia branded smartphone, Nokia XR20. This device is a rugged edition smartphone with an IP68 rating, making the device waterproof. The device also has a slim form factor and has acquired military-grade certification. The success of the Nokia XR20 will contribute to the anticipation that will be gathered for Nokia's upcoming tablet.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)