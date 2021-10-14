Nokia has been trying its best to make a comeback into the smartphone sector with its latest offerings. Makers have just confirmed the release of the Nokia XR20 for the Indian markets. The news was confirmed after HMD Global announced that the rugged smartphone is going to be available for pre-order from October 20. The phone has already been launched in other markets in July and it is loaded with features like IP68 and MIL-STD810H certified build. A post was ulcer released on Nokia India’s Twitter which read, “Brace yourselves to meet the toughest device you'll ever see. #NokiaXR20 is coming soon.” see the post on Nokia XR20 India release right here.

Brace yourselves to meet the toughest device you'll ever see. #NokiaXR20 is coming soon. #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/TQI1sYI3JZ — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 13, 2021

How to pre-order Nokia XR20 in India?

Users can directly head onto Nokia's website on October 20 to pre-order this new Nokia phone. Talking about the phone’s processing power, Nokia XR20 is loaded with a Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone is also going to be loaded with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. HMD Global has also confirmed to release a new special bundle for the phone which will include the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and a one-year screen damage protection plan free of cost. According to the Finnish mobile phone manufacturers, the Nokia XR20 is "drop-resistant, scratch resistant, temperature resistant, water-resistant and kid-and-pet resistant.”

Nokia XR20 price in India

It is going to run on Android 11 out of the box and would be eligible to get updates till Android 12, 13 and 14. Nokia XR20 4GB + 64GB storage variant price is set as EUR 499 which is roughly Rs. 43,600. More details about the phone’s price in India is supposed to release soon.

Check out the microsite to show the collaboration of Nokia XR20 and the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die by clicking here. Here is an official description of the Nokia XR20’s display and toughness which has been taken from the phone's microsite.