Nothing CEO Carl Pei Hints At Working On Android Smartphone With Snapdragon Chipset

Carl Pei's Nothing came into existence last year as a consumer electronic and lifestyle brand. The very first product designed by Nothing, the truly wireless earphones called Nothing Ear 1, is ruffling markets around the world. While the company originally released the TWS device in white colour, they later released a black colour option as well. Earlier this year, Nothing was rumoured to be working on an Android smartphone. While the company has not confirmed anything yet, the smartphone has recently been hinted at by Pei through tweets.

On February 16, 2022, founder and CEO of Nothing Carl Pei posted "Back on Android" through his Twitter. Now, whether it means that Carl has switched from an iPhone to an Android device or whether he is working on an Android device was unclear until Android and Snapdragon retweeted. While Android said, "We've got a lot to catch up on Carl," Snapdragon replied with the image of three muscular hands. This could be a clear hint about Nothing developing an Android smartphone with a Snapdragon chipset.

Back on Android — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

We've got a lot to catch up on Carl 😉 — Android (@Android) February 15, 2022

What would Nothing smartphone look like?

As mentioned earlier, there have been rumours in the past about Nothing developing an Android smartphone. Also, as a matter of fact, the company entered into a partnership with Qualcomm last year. Combining the information along with the latest Twitter rumble, it looks like the Nothing Android smartphone could be a real thing and it might launch soon as well. The most commonly speculated USP of the Nothing's smartphone is its transparent design.

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS was launched last year and it has been the most unique truly wireless stereo earphones on the market because of its transparent design. Over the years, several companies have tried to create a transparent smartphone but it has not been a success yet. However, as Nothing might be developing a smartphone, it could feature a transparent back panel, showcasing all the components inside the device. In that manner, both the TWS and the Nothing smartphone will look alike.

Last year, the Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, Manu Sharma stated that the company is planning to launch five new products in India. According to rumours, the company is working on a power bank, smartphone and other lifestyle products. Further, these products might be launched later this year. Given that Nothing has just launched its first product, the hype and awareness around the brand are great and it will help the company to push other products in the future.

(Image: NOTHING)