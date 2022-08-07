Nothing could launch the Nothing Ear (1) Stick and Nothing Ear (2) soon: Here's why

Last month, the London-based consumer electronics company Nothing launched its first smartphone, called the Phone (1). Given that Nothing came into existence in the year 2020 and launched its first product called the Ear (1) last year, it managed to create a fortune of hype around its first smartphone and the second product ever. Although, now that Phone (1) has been up for sale multiple times and it is going to be an entire year since the Ear (1) came out, what's next for the company?

Nothing teases a new product in a video

A couple of days ago, Nothing released a video on its YouTube channel titled "What's after Phone (1)?"For most of it, the video talks about the Phone (1) and all the efforts put behind launching the smartphone. However, Tom Howard, the Head of Design at Nothing is seen in the video, holding something in his hands that is blurred to a great extent, intentionally. Putting this together with other reports, Nothing could soon launch one or even two pairs of truly wireless earphones.

Interestingly, the very next day, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma shared that Nothing is working on two wireless earphones. The tipster mentions that both the models are being tested in European and Asian regions. Further, he also says that one of the earphones could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick and the other could be the Nothing Ear (2). Both the earphones have also received the SGS Fimko certification, which reveals their model numbers to be Nothing B155 and Nothing B157. Out of these two, the latter has cleared BIS certification as well.

In conclusion, it is safe to say that the company is working on multiple products and we'll soon get to see them in the market. Since the earphones have already received certifications, it means that they are good to be sold. Whether both the earphones will be launched together or not, is something that remains to be a mystery. Nevertheless, as soon as Nothing releases or even shares an update about the device, we'll produce an update. Stay tuned for updates related to Nothing's upcoming products and other tech news.