Nothing hires Adam Bates as the new Design Director, might launch new products soon

Nothing, a new consumer electronics brand founded by Carl Pei, has hired a new Design Director. Adam Bates has joined the London-based company with 14 years worth of experience, previously working at Dyson as the design lead. Last year, the company announced its plans to launch more devices in 2022. From what it looks like, Bates will help the company to launch new products with the iconic design language and affordable price tag.

On the company's official blog, Adam Batest says "I’m looking forward to working with the Nothing team and founding partners Teenage Engineering, whom I’ve long admired, to achieve its vision of bringing people and technology closer together." Adding to it, Bates says "My mission at this early stage is to build a team and develop a design culture so we can create iconic products that will change the consumer tech landscape."

Nothing might be working on a slew of ioT devices

Nothing has already worked on four new products. Last year, the Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, Manu Sharma stated that the company is planning to launch five new products in India. According to rumours, the company is working on a power bank, smartphone and other lifestyle products. Further, these products might be launched later this year. Given that Nothing has just launched its first product, the hype and awareness around the brand is great and it will help the company to push other products in the future.

Currently, Nothing has one product in its portfolio. The Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless stereo earphones are undoubtedly one of the most unique Bluetooth headsets out there. With a transparent design and three listening modes, the earbuds offer decent sound quality as well. As of now, the Nothing Ear 1 (White) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 5,499, while the Nothing Ear 1 (Black) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 5,999. While the former has a listing price of Rs. 7,299, the latter has a listing price of Rs. 8,499. Interested buyers might be able to get an additional bank discount as well. Stay tuned for regular updates regarding gadgets and other tech news.