Nothing Phone (1): Here Is What We Expect From Upcoming Smartphone Founded By Carl Pei

Carl Pei-led Nothing has revealed the design of its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) and the entire world is waiting for the device to launch. Upon the official reveal, netizens gave a mixed reaction to the gadget. While some users said it depicted a stark resemblance with the iPhone 12 sans its back glass, some appreciated the fresh design and concept that was put forth by the company.

For the unversed, the founder of Nothing, Carl Pei has been one of the co-founders of OnePlus - the company which was once known as the 'Flagship Killer.' In recent years, OnePlus soared in popularity because the company provided the specifications and features of a flagship smartphone at almost half the price. However, over time, it certainly lost its narrative.

However, it is important to remember that Carl Pei was a key part of the 'flagship killer' OnePlus and that is the reason why everyone is waiting to see what the technological entrepreneur does with his new venture. Hitherto, Nothing has launched a truly wireless earphone called the Nothing Ear (1). The device has been appreciated in several forums, owing to its unique design, affordable price and feature-rich user experience? But can Nothing pull off something similar with the Phone (1)? Let's find out.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul.



A return to instinct.



This is phone (1).



Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ — Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

Let's talk about the Nothing Phone (1)

Design

First things first, let's talk about the design of the smartphone. Right off the bat, the Nothing Phone (1) looks absolutely 'fresh' rather than unique because the smartphone market has already seen companies making truly transparent smartphones. But the Phone (1) is different. While it does not have a completely transparent back, the glass panel on the back reveals carefully designed internal components. Of course, the internal components are not visible as they are covered, but the team has certainly put in a lot of effort and time in designing the signature back panel. Further, the way Phone (1) shines with the aluminium frame, has strip lights on the rear panel and a complete glass black - it looks new, it looks premium.

Display

While the company is yet to reveal the front panel of the smartphone, several leaksters claim that it will feature a punch-hole display like that on the Samsung Galaxy S22. To be frank, there is nothing wrong with the company releasing its first smartphone with a display technology that has been proven and tested. Most importantly, users are familiar with the hole-punch display and it is always better to sell a smartphone with a standard display than to incorporate new technology (like movable cameras) and put the customers in doubt. Talking about technical specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) should at least come with an AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone 1



base variant 6gb + 128gb - 27,999

middle variant 6gb + 256gb - 31,999

top end variant 8gb + 128gb - 33,999

8gb + 256gb - 36,999#NothingPhone1 #snapdragon7gen1 pic.twitter.com/AmukIhqVe8 — Rohan (@rohantweets6) June 11, 2022

Cameras

Moving on to another important aspect - the camera. As seen in the images on the internet, the Nothing Phone (1) has a dual-rear camera setup which is surrounded by one of the strip lights on its back. However, the company has not said anything about the specifications of the cameras - the resolution, availability of OIS, nature of the lenses etc. Nevertheless, since Pei likes to talk about other smartphone manufacturers and how they are not innovating enough, it should be safe to speculate that the ambitious Pei has something in store for customers. As a trend, we have seen several smartphones in the range of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 featuring a multi-cam setup where only two or three sensors are actually useful. It is highly likely that the two cameras on the Nothing Phone (1) can be ultra-wide + normal or normal + telephoto.

Processor

Let's talk about the chipset on the Nothing Phone (1). Since this is going to be the company's first smartphone, it is important that they release it with a reliable and stable processor. It is already known that Nothing will feature a Qualcomm chipset in the Phone (1), but which chipset could it be? Making an educated guess, the smartphone could feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which was launched recently, for two reasons. First, almost all the leaks available on the internet suggest that Nothing Phone (1) is going to be a mid-premium smartphone, so it might be slightly difficult for the company to equip it with top-of-the-line chipsets like Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Secondly, some leaks mention that Phone (1) will feature a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. Since it has to power a new operating system and be generous on the battery life, the choice of processor will decide a lot of things for the Nothing Phone (1).

I think Nothing Phone (1) looks much better in person 😍🤍



Photo by @Lorenz_Keller pic.twitter.com/yvxlAZlVuD — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 15, 2022

Battery

Coming to the battery, Nothing has already confirmed that its first smartphone will feature wireless charging, but there is no information about the total battery capacity and charging speed. Given that other companies are hitting the 4,500 and 5,000 mAh battery mark in the mid-premium segment, it is important for the Nothing Phone (1) to feature a decent battery. Whether or not it supports ultra-fast wired charging does not matter in our opinion as the smartphone is all about bringing a fresh design to the market - it is not a performance/gaming smartphone neither it is being marketed as one. As far as connectivity is concerned, the device should support 5G networks as users who purchase are definitely going to use it for the next couple of years.

Unboxing experience

While people often judge a smartphone while watching a YouTube video, some like to take it into their hands and make a personal opinion. This is where stuff like packaging design, experience and accessories provided in the box matter. Over years, we have seen Apple manufacture not only some of the best smartphones but some of the best smartphone packages where users do not have to make a deliberate effort to open the box as it slides smoothly. Additionally, it will also be interesting to see whether Nothing provides a charge in the box. Those who purchased Nothing Ear (1) already have an idea about the packaging experience. The truly wireless piece of earphones came in a minimal outer pack but a shiny silver box on the inside, which contained the Nothing Ear (1), extra ear tips and a braided USB-C cable. All of these items were packed diligently, the box does not contain any empty space at all.

Price

Last but definitely not least, the Nothing Phone (1) should not be priced too high. Whether the company is competing with OnePlus or with Apple is a totally different thing. This is going to be its first smartphone ever and the pricing will decide whether it is going to break the market or be broke itself. At last, it is important to mention that nothing mentioned here takes away anything from the hard work that has been put into the Nothing Phone (1). The purpose of this article is to give readers a context about the smartphone that is about to be launched soon, on July 12, 2022. For now, it's won't be wrong to say that the Nothing Phone (1) does in fact look like 'nothing' on the market.