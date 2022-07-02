Nothing Phone (1) Might Arrive With A Transparent TPU Case, Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

As Nothing Phone (1) is about to be launched soon, details pertaining to the smartphone's specifications keep surfacing online. In the past few days, the pricing and specifications of the upcoming smartphone have already been leaked. Now, an image of what looks like the Nothing Phone (1) TPU case has been unveiled. Read on to find out more details about the Nothing Phone (1) back case.

Tech publication MySmartPrice has shared the image of Nothing Phone (1) TPU case. While the publication suggests that the case will be like other transparent cases in the market, it has a black tint. As seen in the image, the case has several cutouts on the side for the power button, speaker vent, Type-C port and microphone. Another cutout can be seen on the rear panel, which provides room for the camera sensor.

However, as things stand, the company has not revealed any information about the cover- whether they will include it in the box of the smartphone or they will sell it separately. For now, the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass is available for purchase on Flipkart for Rs. 2,000.

Image: MySmartPrice

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

As seen in the images shared by a Reddit user, the base model of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was listed on the German Amazon website for EUR 469.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 38,750. Additionally, the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was listed at EUR 549.99, which converts to about Rs. 45,000.

Additionally, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma corroborates the info regarding these models, while suggesting that another model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for EUR 499.99, which roughly means Rs. 41,249. The tipster also mentions in a tweet that the Indian pricing of the smartphone will be lower than the pricing spotted on the German Amazon website.

According to a recent report by Rootmygalaxy.net in collaboration with PassionateGeekz.com, the Nothing Phone 1 base variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for $397, which roughly converts to Rs. 31,000. The second model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for $419, which roughly converts to Rs. 32,000. Last, the top model of the Nothing Phone 1, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will be available for $456 which is about Rs. 36,000.