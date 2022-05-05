Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Leaked Online, Might Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC

Former OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei launched his own consumer electronics brand in 2020. Since its launch, the brand has rolled out one product, called the Nothing Ear (1). Due to its unique design and affordable price, the product has been successful globally. With that goodwill and the support of Nothing's active community, it looks like Nothing is ready to launch its first smartphone.

Most recently, the specifications of the smartphone have surfaced on the internet, leaked by tipster Raghvendra Singh Jadon. To give a quick overview, the specifications suggest that the upcoming Nothing Phone 1 will be a mid-tier smartphone. Likewise, it should be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. Find more details about the Nothing Phone 1 specifications and launch date below.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

It looks like the complete specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 have been leaked online. For instance, the smartphone is said to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ content. Such a display is readily available on the mid-range smartphones out there from manufacturers like Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. To recall, the processor has been featured on models like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and IQOO Z5 5G. To cite information from Antutu's official website, the Snapdragon 778G ranks sixth on the list of most powerful smartphone Android smartphone chipsets, after chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 889 and Dimensity 8100.

Talking about optics, the Nothing Phone 1 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary camera. On the front panel, the smartphone is understood to have a 32MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the leaked list of specifications also mentions a 4,500 mAh battery. Out of the box, the Nothing Phone 1 is said to run on NothingOS based on Android 12.

Nothing Phone 1 launch date

While there is no information about the Nothing Phone 1 launch date, the smartphone is expected to hit the global market soon. In the last few days, Nothing has been very active on its social media platforms. The company has recently launched the Nothing Launcher for selected smartphone models. Now that the specifications of the smartphone have arrived, its launch might be close. Stay tuned for more updates about Nothing Phone 1 and other tech news.