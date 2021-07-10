OnePlus Buds Pro Announced: Users Can Apply To Become Early Reviewers Of The Product

While OnePlus is about to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22, 2021, which will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, the company has silently hinted at the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro. OnePlus Buds is the company's lineup of truly wireless earphones and has had two instalments in the past, namely OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z. Keep reading to know all that has been revealed through a community post by OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro will accompany OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Buds Pro are yet to be announced by the company, but an official post on the OnePlus forums website reveals that the truly wireless earphones by OnePlus will accompany OnePlus Nord 2 5G. "Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn't know the new instalment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro!" Daniel D from the OnePlus community team writes on the official forums website.

Tech reviewers can apply to OnePlus Lab and be among the first to receive the new device

Apply through a link on an official community post

The announcement was completely unexpected as there were no rumours or leaks about the upcoming wireless earphones from OnePlus. However, this might turn into an opportunity for reviewers, as OnePlus has also announced the return of OnePlus Lab, wherein users can apply and "be the first to go hands-on with these exciting products before anyone else has the chance." The timeline for the application process begins on July 9 and the selected reviewers will be announced on July 21, following the shipment of devices from July 22, 2021. To apply, one might visit the OnePlus' official community post.

Keep the following things handy while applying

The application links are available for both OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro, and an applicant must be ready with a few things before applying. An entry will be reviewed on the basis of the writing and photography skills of the applicant. Applicants shall keep their blog or previously posted review links ready, along with a couple of pictures of a previous OnePlus gadget, or any other smartphone or truly wireless earphones for that matter.

IMAGE: ONEPLUS WEBSITE