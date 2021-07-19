OnePlus Buds Pro Specifications Out: Features And Release Date Of These Upcoming Earbuds

OnePlus has been working towards making the most out of their Nord 2 release. The makers are now going to release their third TWS earbuds. OnePlus is planning to come out with their OnePlus Buds Pro and the users have been extremely excited to know more about them. To help out the players here is some more information about these upcoming OnePlus earbuds right here. Read more to know more about the OnePlus Buds Pro specification and release date.

OnePlus Buds Release Date set for July 22

If these Buds were any more professional, they’d be wearing a necktie.



Stay tuned for the OnePlus Nord: Part Deux Launch Event on July 22, 7:30pm for a 2-in-1 product launch, featuring the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro. pic.twitter.com/T2xtDgE2w7 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 19, 2021

OnePlus recently spoke to CNET about their upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro and confirmed that their new product will be loaded with the 'adaptive noise cancellation' feature. They confirm that this feature will be capable of cutting down upto 40 decibels noise. To enable this feature on the earphones, OnePlus will attach a sensor right in the middle of the earphone stem. A similar technique is also used by Apple to enable noise cancellation on their AirPods. An option will also be added to turn off this new feature whenever required. Some speculations in the community suggest that a new matte black colour could be featured with the new OnePlus Buds Pro. The OnePlus Buds Pro release date has been set as July 22. This is because the makers will also release their new Nord 2 during the same event.

Talking about its battery life, the product will be loaded with a Warp Charging at 2W. This will help improve the battery life to 10-hours with just 10 minutes of charge. Similar battery life is still seen in the already released versions of the OnePlus buds. Developers also claim that a 28 hours battery life can be obtained with the noise cancellation option. If the users do not use the noise cancellation feature, they can get about 38 hours of battery with this device. After looking at these devices, it is now certain that the OnePlus Buds Pro could totally compete with the already released earbuds and earphones that are available in the market. OnePlus exclusive features like using gestures on the earbuds can also be released for the OnePLus users. People without OnePlus phones could use the HeyMelody app to change and use the gestures in the game.