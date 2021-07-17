OnePlus Buds Pro To Launch Soon, Will Feature Noise Cancellation, Fast Charging & More

OnePlus secretly announced the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro on a community post related to the return of OnePlus Labs. The post not only revealed that OnePlus is planning to launch the new wireless earbuds, but it also announced that the OnePlus Buds Pro will accompany the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is the upcoming smartphone by the company. A few days after the community post, OnePlus has disclosed more details about the Buds Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro will come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Fast Charging

OnePlus Buds Pro will offer adaptive noise cancellation from 15 to 40 decibels

In a conversation with CNET, OnePlus R&D Chief Kinder Liu, informed that the new OnePlus Buds Pro will come with adaptive noise cancellation by using three mics to adjust the required level of noise cancellation. The noise cancellation range as mentioned by OnePlus ranges from 15 to 40 decibels. The feature is absent from the current wireless earphone lineup by OnePlus, which consists of OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z.

The wireless earbuds will come with a long-lasting battery and fast charging support

Additionally, the OnePlus Buds Pro will feature a long-lasting battery, offering a usage time of up to 38 hours via the case, and up to 28 hours when adaptive noise cancellation is enabled. Additionally, the wireless earbuds support fast charging via a USB-C charging cable. OnePlus has mentioned that 10 minutes of charging the case delivers up to 10 hours of usage. The case will also support wireless charging but to a limited speed of 2W.

OnePlus Buds Pro might be priced slightly high

From what it looks like, OnePlus might try to place the OnePlus Buds Pro against popular wireless earbuds like Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are available at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 15,990. However, the company also needs to take care about the quality of the product, along with audio signature and on-call voice reception, as those remain the key factors to be successful in the price segment, specifically if they aim to manufacture noise cancellation earphones.

