OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Image Leaked Online; Check Specifications, Other Details

OnePlus is continuously working on expanding its product roster and is now planning to release a new OnePlus 9RT. The Chinese tech giant is planning to launch a new Buds Z2. Recent leaks from a well-known data miner have brought in some images showing off the Buds Z2 retail box ahead of the OnePlus 9RT launch event, which is scheduled to take place on October 13. These new OnePlus earphones are supposed to be launched in India alongside China. OnePlus has given nothing out about the retail box of its new earbuds, but it has already released key details about the earbud’s specifications. To help users, here is all the information available on the internet about the new OnePlus Buds Z2 features.

OnePlus Buds Z2 retail box has now been leaked by tipster Evan Blass. The images shared on his Twitter show the new TWS earphones in the Black colour variant. The earphone will be offered in a glossy finish charging case with the OnePlus logo on top. Several experts claim that the makers are going to add a USB Type-C port for fast charging. The retail box will also feature the red colour USB Type-C charging cable. Tipster, Mukul Sharma has also released an official-looking poster on his Twitter that hints at the release of this new earbud from the Chinese tech giant.

OnePlus Buds Z2 will launch alongside OnePlus 9 RT in China.#OnePlus #OnePlusBudsZ2 pic.twitter.com/lmsKAJBxmi — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 8, 2021

OnePlus Buds Z2 features

Several leaks about the features of the earbuds have already surfaced on the internet. According to reports covered by MySmartPrice, these new earbuds are going to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Dolby Atmos support. It is going to be powered by a battery that can deliver about seven hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds are also sold with a charging case that can give the users about 38 hours of backup easily. Keep in mind that all of these are just leaks and the products could differ after the OnePlus launches them officially. OnePlus has already confirmed to host an event on October 13 and more official details about the new earbuds are supposed to release during this event.

Image: Twitter/ @evleaks