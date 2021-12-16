OnePlus Community Sale goes live tomorrow: Check offers and discounts on OnePlus products

OnePlus Community Sale is back and this time around, the company is celebrating eight years in the Indian market. The OnePlus Community Sale will begin on December 17, 2021, and will last till December 20, 2021. During the OnePlus Community Sale, several products including OnePlus smartphones, televisions and other devices from the brand will be under discount. Interested customers can have a look at the OnePlus Store website to get a look at all the offers.

The offers on OnePlus devices include price discounts on the latest smartphones by OnePlus including OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G and more. Apart from the offers on devices, OnePlus is also holding a Flip the Card Challenge on its website, wherein users have to flip digital cards and unlock offers. The challenge is live from December 9, 2021, and will end on December 17, 2021. Additionally, users can also play a free parkour game called OnePlus Run on the website.

OnePlus Community Sale offers

OnePlus TVs OnePlus TV Y Series: as of now, the OnePlus TV Y series is available at a price of Rs. 16,999, down from the original price of Rs. 18,999. The smart TV has a 64-bit processor, a bezel-less display and runs on Android TV 9.0. Besides, there are additional offers such as INR 2.000 discounts with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and other EMI transactions. OnePlus TV U Series: the television is available from a starting price of Rs. 38,999, down from the original price of Rs. 49,999. The smart TV comes with a 4K UHD screen, along with HDR10+ content support, and Oxygen 2.0. Besides, there are additional offers such as INR 5.000 discounts with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and other EMI transactions.

OnePlus 9 Series OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: using ICICI Bank or Kotak Bank debit/credit card, users will get an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 on the smartphone. Additionally, there is a bundle offer where users can get the OnePlus Band at Rs. 999 upon buying the smartphone. OnePlus 9 5G: using the same credit/debit card, users can get a discount of Rs. 8,000 on the smartphone OnePlus 9R 5G: the Kotak Bank or ICICI Bank debit/credit will allow users to get a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the smartphone. Additionally, there is a bundle offer wherein users can get the OnePlus Band at Rs. 999 or a Gaming Trigger at Rs. 499.

OnePlus Nord Series: users can get a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the price of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Rs. 3,000 in the price of OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition upon using either the Kotak Bank cards or the ICICI bank cards. The offers will end on December 31, 2021, for ICICI users and on January 31, 2022, for Kotak users.

Image: ONEPLUS