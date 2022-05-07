OnePlus Device Codenamed 'Reeves' Enters Testing; Could Be Purported OnePlus Pad

In a major development for tech enthusiasts, smartphone major OnePlus might be working on a new Android tablet. Recently, the specifications of 'OnePlus Pad 5G' have been tipped online and it looks like the company could be working on a mid-range Android tablet. It is said to feature a Snapdragon chipset, an OLED screen, and a large battery. The device is now being tested by OnePlus.

According to a new report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus has entered mass production for its purported OnePlus Pad. The publication has learned from tipster Yogesh Brar that OnePlus is testing a new device that is codenamed, OnePlus Reeves. As per the report, the testing of the device suggests that OnePlus is gearing up for its launch. Previously, the device has been spotted on the EUIPO website.

OnePlus Pad 5G tipped specifications

According to a Twitter user who goes by the name Shadow_Leak, the OnePlus Pad 5G will come with a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. Under the hood, the tablet is learned to feature Snapdragon 865. Although the chipset is a couple of years old, it should be able to handle multitasking and moderate gaming without any problems. Furthermore, the processor is tipped to be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Coming to photography features, the OnePlus Pad might have a 13MP primary sensor along with a 5MP secondary sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter for attending video calls and other digital events. Apart from this, the OnePlus Pad is said to feature a 10,090 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Other features of the purported tablet are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.1.

Now that Xiaomi has launched the Pad 5 Android tablet in India, OnePlus has to be careful with the pricing of its tablet. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is highly affordable and comes with the features that outrun the Rs. 40,000 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Additionally, Apple also sells the iPad 9th Gen, for around Rs. 30,000 in India. More details about the OnePlus Pad pricing and launch date should surface on the internet soon.