OnePlus May Be Working On New Nord-branded Smartwatch To Launch Alongside Nord 3

OnePlus has been working on multiple smartphones to launch in India. According to multiple reports, the company is about to launch at least two new smartphones named the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord 2T. However, a new report suggests that there might be a Nord-branded smartwatch that will be launched later this year along with OnePlus Nord 3.

As per 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is working on a smartwatch that could be sold under Nord's portfolio of products. The smartwatch is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000. As of now, OnePlus does sell a smartwatch called the OnePlus Watch in India. but it is priced at Rs. 14,999 and does not offer the features that users want. Additionally, the pricing does not allow the OnePlus Watch to compete with affordable smartwatches that have a major market in the country,

OnePlus Nord smartwatch details

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord watch will provide features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking and step counter. Additionally, the smartwatch will also show notifications from the companion smartphone and will be able to control music as well. Apart from this, no other information about the smartwatch is available yet. However, there are a couple of things that OnePlus should keep in mind before launching another wearable.

The Indian smartwatch buyers are looking for more features in an affordable device. Hence, smartwatches from companies like Noise and Boat are very successful in the market. While there are a good number of users that would pay a premium price for a wearable, Samsung and Apple are more likely to persuade these customers to get their products. Hence, OnePlus will have to be very cautious with the price of its upcoming smartwatch and the features it offers.

The company seems to be eager to expand its portfolio for Indian consumers. Most recently, two new television sets were launched in India. Additionally, the company is also tipped to be working on a new pair of wireless earphones. With time, more details about the OnePlus Nord smartwatch should surface on the internet as well. Stay tuned for more details about OnePlus smartwatch and other tech news.