OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac Man Edition details updated on the website, first look revealed

OnePlus is about to launch a limited version smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has been announced through a product landing page on Amazon. The limited-edition smartphone is going to be a OnePlus Nord 2, themed after the popular arcade game Pac Man. Originally, the smartphone was launched in July 2021. The dedicated product page on Amazon reveals the price of the smartphone prior to revealing the smartphone.

The device is now confirmed to come with a dual film back cover design that has phosphorescent ink, making it glow in the dark. Additionally, the pattern on the back panel of the device will resemble the Pac Man maze that is easily recognisable. As reported earlier by Republic World, the upcoming limited edition smartphone will come with tweaks in the UI that are themed on the famous arcade game. The device is also reported to pack a lot of exclusive Pac Man content. Have a look at the first look leaked by Sudhanshu Ambhore (credits: The Phone Talks) on Twitter.

OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition first look. Basically a silver/white colored back with PAC-MAN design that glows-in-the-dark in neon color.#OnePlusNord2 #PACMAN



Credits: The Phone Talks pic.twitter.com/voEHIx8Ws4 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) November 14, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition specifications

OnePlus seems to have updated its product page on its official website for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The original product has now listed the new 'PAC-MAN' model under the colour options. However, one cannot buy the device just yet. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition is currently available through invitation codes only. Additionally, the model is only available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition seems to have similar specifications as the original smartphone. It includes a 50MP AI triple camera, a 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset and a 4500 mAh battery.

Surprisingly, OnePlus was also offering TWS called OnePlus Buds Z White with the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition to the first 100 customers ordering through codes. The earphones are listed as a 'Gift' and the website also shows the price of it to be Rs. 0. Whether the offer will be available for regular users after the launch of the device is unknown at this point. Attached below is a screenshot of the same. Additionally, while the official images of the device are not available on the website yet, OnePlus seems to have uploaded Pac Man related images, including a redesigned logo as well.