OnePlus Nord Buds teased ahead of launch, image reveals design and colours

Oneplus is about to launch a bunch of devices on April 28, 2022. The smartphones confirmed to launch by the company are the OnePlus Cord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus 10R. Additionally, OnePlus will also introduce a new pair of truly wireless earphones called the OnePlus Nord Buds. Most recently, the company has revealed the looks and design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds.

In a tweet published on April 18, 2022, OnePlus India teased the upcoming Nord Buds. As seen in the image shared by the company, the earbuds will come in two colours - black and white. Additionally. the charging case and earbuds themselves are also seen in the image. The in-ear wireless stereo earphones feature silicon tips, a slightly wider stem than what is seen in TWS earphones from other brands and a glossy circular area on the stem. Have a look at the image below.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are here to rock the town soon! Keep yourself notified and win big: https://t.co/NlMgDtCRfR pic.twitter.com/TRXNTEZcRb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 18, 2022

OnePlus Nord Buds revealed ahead of launch

The image also reveals a few details about the charging case of the OnePlus Nord Buds. For instance, the charging case has a OnePlus branding right at the top. Then it has an LED indicator light in the front. While it is not confirmed yet, the OnePlus Nord Buds could feature a Type-C charging port as well. More details about the battery life and any other feature might be revealed by the company in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus Nord Buds are already listed in the native market of the company, which reveals that they will come with 12.4mm drivers and a low latency mode of 94ms. Although, the full specifications of the device will appear with the official launch in India, which is not too far away.

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G has been teased by the company. On April 16, 2022, OnePlus tweeted an image of the upcoming smartphone that will be launched in India on April 28, 2022. The image reveals a few details about the exterior build of the device. Have a look at the smartphone below. As seen in the image, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will come in elegant blue colour.