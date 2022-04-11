OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch in India on April 28: Check expected specs here

After days of rumours, OnePlus India has announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be launched in the country on April 28, 2022. As the name suggests, the smartphone will come as the 'Lite' version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 launched in February. With the smartphone, the company is also going to launch a pair of truly wireless earphones called OnePlus Nord Buds. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming launch event.

The name of the launch event is 'More Power To You' and it will begin at 07:00 PM on April 28. Interestingly, OnePlus itself has not confirmed the name of the smartphone that is coming out later this month. In fact, it is the Amazon teaser page's directory that reveals the name of the smartphone to be the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G. Although, the teaser image does showcase the shape and form of the earbuds that are to be launched alongside.

More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYou



Get your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned!



Know more: https://t.co/BYkzGwN1I8 pic.twitter.com/lhuSgww3Za — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 11, 2022

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

According to reports that have come out in the last few days, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that may support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could have a 64MP primary camera along with two 2MP lenses for macro and mono modes. The front panel of the smartphone is expected to have a 16MP sensor. The battery on the onePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a 5,000 mAh unit that supports 33W fast wired charging.

Alongside, the OnePlus Buds are expected to come with a 480 mAh capacity battery. The price of both the devices, along with their availability and other details will be revealed by the company on April 28 itself. So those who are looking to purchase in a mid-range Android smartphone priced around Rs. 25,000 may till the end of the month. Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and other tech news.