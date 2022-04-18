OnePlus Nord Watch Moniker Seen By Tipster On The Official Website Might Launch Soon

Back in March, OnePlus was reported to be working on a new smartwatch. The smartwatch will expand the product portfolio of OnePlus Nord, a sub-brand established by the company. As and when the smartwatch is released, it will be the first Nord smart wearable product. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming product, what could be its pricing and when will OnePlus launch it.

Known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted OnePlus Nord Watch's moniker on the official Indian website of the company. Although the screenshot shared by the tipster does not reveal any other details, it does confirm that OnePlus is in fact working on a Nord-branded smartwatch. The smartwatch is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, making it an affordable option. Check the screenshot below.

OnePlus Nord smartwatch details

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord watch will provide features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking and a step counter. Additionally, the smartwatch will also show notifications from the companion smartphone and will be able to control music as well. Apart from this, no other information about the smartwatch is available yet. Although the OnePlus Nord Watch could be nearing launch, the company has not confirmed this device yet.

In related news, OnePlus is reportedly working on an Android tablet as well. Recently, the specifications of 'OnePlus Pad 5G' have been tipped online and it looks like the company could be working on a mid-range Android tablet. It is said to feature a Snapdragon chipset, an OLED screen and a large battery. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus tablet.

It is pertinent to note that the tip about OnePlus Pad 5G comes after Oppo launched its first tablet in China. It is called Oppo Pad and features the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz screen and an 8,360 mAh battery. Given that Oppo and OnePlus joined forces in 2021, it might be safe to say that the company can make a few changes to the product and relaunch it in India as a OnePlus Pad 5G. However, readers should keep in mind that this is just a conjecture.