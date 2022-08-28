OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones launched in India: Check features and price here

OnePlus has launched its wired earphones in India. The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones pack 9.2mm drivers that have a sensitivity of 110 +/- 2dB. The drivers have a frequency response rate of 20Hz - 20,000Hz. The earphones feature in-line controls for controlling audio playback, accepting/rejecting calls and increasing/decreasing volume. They connect with users' smartphones via a 3.5mm headphone jack. In the box, customers get a pair of OnePus Nord Wired Earphones, three silicone ear tips, one user guide and one Red Cable club card.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones features

Since the earbuds are magnetic, they stick together to ensure a secure fit. Further, as the earphones snap together, the audio playback pauses and as the user separates the earphones, the playback resumes. This type of functionality is not usually found on wired earphones in the segment. The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones come in a single colour - Black. As the device weighs about 15 grams, it should be comfortable to wear for long hours of usage.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones price

The OnePus Nord Wired Earphones are available on the official website for Rs. 799. The earphones will be available to purchase via Amazon, the company's official website and the official app from 1 September 2022. It is important to mention here most of the OnePlus smartphones in the budget segment, including the OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the Nord CE 2 Lite, come with a 3.5mm headphone jack,

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones competitors

At the price, the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones compete head to head with popular modes such as JBL C100SI, which has over 180,000 ratings on Amazon, and the Realme Buds 2 wired earphones which have about 140,000 ratings. While the JBL earphones provide decent sound quality, the Realme earphones come with magnetic earbuds. Since these options are available at Rs. 599, OnePlus might have to lower the price of its earphones.

OnePlus could launch a couple of AIot products soon, under the Nord lineup. Known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma shared via his Twitter account that OnePlus is planning to launch at least five new products in the country. To start with, there is the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, which would come as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 series, which has been popular in India. It would be interesting to see whether the company goes with a MediaTek or a Snapdragon chipset. More about other products here.