OnePlus Teases Two Smart TVs On Social Media, Might Launch Soon In India; Details Here

While some of OnePlus' smart televisions are already on sale at Flipkart, the company is looking forward to launching new models in India. The company has recently teased the names of the upcoming televisions to be OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. It has also been revealed that both these television sets will come with 20W speakers and support Dolby audio. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming OnePlus Smart TVs.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be an extension of the OnePlus Y lineup that is currently available in the market. The company says that while the former will be available via online platforms, the latter will be sold at offline stores. The rumour mill says that the OnePlus Y1S will run on a UI based on Android 11. Further, the television will be sold in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. Among other features include 20W speakers in the television, support for Dolby audio which improves the sound output.

Get ready to see the Smarter Picture! The OnePlus TV Y1S/Y1S Edge is arriving soon! Get notified now: https://t.co/xwdJwdvURK#SmarterTVSmarterChoice pic.twitter.com/hgDz0FZhCG — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 4, 2022

About upcoming OnePlus TVs

With dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, the upcoming series of smart TVs by OnePlus is said to be priced aggressively. As it can be seen in the image, OnePlus has simply teased the upcoming television lineup by posting the picture of and edge of the TV and the shadow cast by it on a surface behind. The availability is not clear yet, as the company mentions "coming soon" in its post. For reference, the OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 16,499, down from the original price of Rs. 19,999. The smart television supports multiple content streaming applications like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. Additionally, it is also available in other sizes such as 40-inch and 43-inch.

Building upon that, the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs should have minimal bezels, as the OnePlus' current lineup of smart televisions have. However, the company has not revealed the launch date or pricing of these products yet. Nevertheless, as and when they come out, they will be competing with other affordable televisions from brands like Redmi, Realme, and Samsung. Stay tuned for more information on OnePlus TVs and other technology news.