OnePlus to reveal Nord Buds CE next month: Here is everything we know about the TWS

OnePlus is about to launch yet another budget TWS earphone in India. It is called OnePlus Nord Buds CE and it will be priced below Rs. 3,000. It will come as the successor to the OnePlus Nord Buds released earlier and will be priced slightly higher. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus Nord Buds CE.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE release date

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE is set to debut on 1 August 2022. In collaboration with Flipkart, OnePlus has set up a microsite for the product that reveals a few details about it. It mentions that the price of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will be Rs. 2,x99, which could be Rs. 2,999. Readers must know that another model from the lineup, the OnePlus Nord Buds are available in India for Rs. 2,799.

In a tweet published on 12 PM on 24 July 2022, the company mentioned, "OnePlus Nord Buds CE comes with titanium-coated dynamic drivers for smooth sounds and deep heavy bass to help you feel the rhythm. Get notified, stay updated!"

OnePlus Nord Buds CE preview

As seen on the microsite, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE looks similar to the Apple AirPods as they have a semi-in-ear design. While a mic can be seen in the image on the microsite, the Nord Buds CE could also feature on-stem touch controls. Further, the truly wireless earphones will come with 13.4mm drivers and Bluetooth v5.2. While the Flipkart microsite does not mention anything else, more details about the earbuds should surface in the coming days leading to the launch.

In related news, OnePlus is also about to release the OnePlus 10T in the Indian market soon. According to several media reports, the OnePlus 10T will arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Along with this, the smartphone is said to feature a 4,800 mAh battery that will support 150W fast charging. Further, the OnePlus 10T could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.