OnePlus Y1S Pro Set For India Launch On April 7: Check Key Specifications Here

Expanding its product portfolio in India, OnePlus is set to launch yet another smart Android TV on April 7, 2022. Dubbed OnePlus Y1S Pro 43-inch TV, the tech major has already listed some key aspects of the device on the e-commerce platform Amazon prior to its launch. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming OnePlus Y1S Pro smart TV.

OnePlus Y1S Pro smart TV to launch in India soon

The Amazon listing of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro reveals some of the key specifications. For instance, the OnePlus TV Y1S will arrive with a 43-inch display that supports HDR10 content. Moreover, users will be able to stream 4K content on television. Apart from this, the television will flaunt a bezel-less design, albeit with a thin chin. Additionally, OnePlus India also claims a better sound experience with the TV Y1S Pro as it will feature 24W speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will also arrive with a built-in Chromecast. It is likely to support content streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more. With the OxygenPlay operating system, the smart Android TV should also be able to access a few apps. It is pertinent to note that OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will be the successor to the OnePlus Y smart TV that was launched in 2020 and supports FHD resolution.

OnePlus is also working on other smartphones

In related news, OnePlus might be working on a new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It could be called the OnePlus 10R and might be released in Q2 2022. Additionally, the smartphone is said to support up to 150W fast charging over a wired connection. These details were revealed by 91Mobiles in an exclusive report. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus 10R specifications and the OnePlus 10R release date.

The OnePlus 10R is said to come with a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is also said to support HDR10+ content. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the OnePlus 10R is understood to run on OxygenOS 12 based on the latest Android 12.