Oppo Watch Free with AMOLED display launched in India: Check price and specifications

Oppo has launched a new smartwatch in India called Oppo Watch Free. The smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display, multiple health monitoring features and up to 14 days of battery life. It will be available in two colours: Vanilla and Black. the sale date of the Oppo Watch Free has not been announced yet. Keep reading to know more about the smartwatch, its specifications, features and other detail.

Oppo Watch Free specifications

Display

The Oppo Watch Free comes with a rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED display, with 326 pixels per inch and 100% support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is inside a 46.0 x 29.7 mm x 10.6 mm chassis. Additionally, there is a 2.5D curved glass over the screen. While the smartwatch does not have a physical button to interact with, it comes with a silicone strap of 19 mm width and weighs 32.6 g with the strap.

Health tracking features

The Oppo Watch Free comes with plenty of sensors that enable the smartwatch to monitor critical health vitals. The smartwatch can measure blood oxygen levels, heart rate, daily activities and sleep. Further, it can also assess cardiorespiratory capacity and monitor snoring. For physical activities, Oppo Watch Free comes with over 100 exercise modes, including four different types of running and smart exercise recognition.

Connectivity and battery

The smartwatch connects to smartphones via Bluetooth v5.0 and supports Android 6.0 and iOS 10.0 or newer operating systems. It also has a water resistance rating of 5ATM. To power up the device, there is a 230mAh battery on board, that is claimed to last up to 14 days. However, users should keep in mind that the battery life of smart wearables depends upon the usage as different features in the device require different power. Apart from this, the device displays the incoming message and call notifications, along with the alarm clock, weather, and music playback control.

Oppo Watch Free price in India

However, one feature that is missing from the Oppo Watch Free is the ability to make and take calls directly from the smartwatch. The Oppo Watch Free is priced at Rs. 5,999 in India and it does not come with a speaker and microphone system to enable voice calling from the smartwatch itself. Smartwatches from other companies such as Noise and Fire-Boltt have calling functionality as well, in models that are more affordable. Nevertheless, the display quality and the health-tracking features make the Oppo Watch Free a decent option for users looking to buy a fitness tracker.

