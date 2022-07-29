Pebble launches Orion and Spectra, two offline-exclusive smartwatches in India

Pebble, the consumer electronics brand that manufactures smartwatch wearables has decided to launch new and improved retail exclusive variants of its bestselling smartwatches. The new models are exclusively available at Sangeetha Mobile, Lot Mobiles and Croma offline stories in the country.

“At Pebble, we have always kept an ear on the voice of customers and there was a huge demand for new and improved versions of our bestsellers. Therefore we endeavoured to introduce the Orion and Spectra, both of which have brought in some industry-first features. Both these variants will be available immediately in the stores of our retail partners.” said Pebble Co-Founder Komal Agarwal.

The latest of these launches, the Orion, will boast the largest 1.81” Full HD display in the segment. It will also have a segment-first Auto Speaker Cleaner feature along with other features such as clear Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces and 120+ sports modes.

Pebble Orion smartwatch features

With a square dial, smoothened edges and high-definition fonts for clear vision in various lights, the Bluetooth calling smartwatch with multi-dial selection sports an exquisitely designed crown rotation button aside from the zinc alloy body. Even as the IP 67 waterproof certification makes it perfect for the current rainy season, its unique Auto Speaker Cleaner uses an audio tone to clean the moisture in the smartwatch that clogs it after getting wet. The Orion is powered by the latest 5.1 Bluetooth low-energy chip and comes along with an AI-enabled Voice Assistant. Available in the retail stores at a discounted price of Rs. 3,499.

Pebble Spectra smartwatch features

The second launch, the Pebble Spectra is the first AMOLED smartwatch with an always-on Display. An AI voice search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch, the Spectra sports a sophisticated and breathtaking 1.36" round AMOLED display with a best-in-class 600 nits brightness. It is designed especially for those who want a statement digital timepiece to complement their classy look of the day. It is one of the best-looking smartwatches in the segment, with a premium zinc alloy body and spherical toughened glass. It comes in four colour variants, each more stunning than the last. Available in the retail stores at a discounted price of Rs. 5,499.