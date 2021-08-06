Philips TWS Earbuds Can Charge Smartphone With Its Case, Check Specification And Price

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Philips launched a pair of new truly wireless earbuds in India. While both the devices come with a multi-purpose button that allows users to control their music and answer/reject calls, one of the models doubles as a power bank for smartphones. The two models are named Philips TAT3225BK and SBH2515BK/10. Keep reading to know more about the new Philips TWS Earbuds.

Philips SBH2515BK/10 specifications

The SBH2515BK/10 from Philips come with a 6mm neodymium driver, along with an oval tube. The device has an impedance of 16 ohm and responses within the frequency range of 20-20000Hz. The earbuds connect to a companion smartphone via Bluetooth v5.0 and offer monopod functionality as well (using single earbuds at a time). An instant Bluetooth pairing feature connects the device within seconds of taking it out of the case. These earbuds are marked at Rs. 9,999, but are selling at Rs. 4,999 via Flipkart.

The earbuds are said to last up tp five hours on a single charge. Surprisingly, the charging case of the SBH2515BK/10 TWS by Philips features a 3,350mAh battery, which is capable of delivering up to 110 hours of playtime. Inferring from the data, the earbuds might charge up to 20 times from the case. Additionally, the SBH2515BK/10 can also double up as a power bank for a user's smartphone. Since it contains a large battery, it can provide a decent amount of charge to a smartphone. The charging case come with a USB cable.

Philips TAT3225BK specifications

While the model mentioned above has exceptional battery life as its unique selling aspect, the Philips TAT3225BK offer a decent overall performance. For instance, they come with a 13mm driver with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The TWS respond between 20-20000Hz and have an impedance of 32 ohm. Additionally, the TAT3225BK are IPX4-rated and hence are splash and sweat resistant.

These earbuds deliver up to 24 hours of playtime including the charging case. The case charges in about two hours and can charge the earbuds up to three times. That being said, the earbuds themselves have a battery life of up to six hours, which is decent for its price. The earbuds are designed to fit comfortably in ears and the case is small enough to carry around with ease. Philips TAT3225BK is marked at Rs. 7,990 and is currently available for Rs. 2,499 at Flipkart.