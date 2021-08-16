Pixel 5a Recent Leaks Suggest August 17 As The Release Date: All We Know About This Phone

Google has been working on releasing a budget-friendly flagship smartphone for the Indian markets. Industry experts suggest a new Google Pixel 5a is going to be launched soon. A recent report from Android police confirms that the Google Pixel 5a release could be as early as August 17. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are curious to learn more about this upcoming pocket-friendly phone. Here is all the information on the internet about the Google Pixel 5a release date. Read more

Pixel 5a release date

Android Police has released some information on the internet about the Google Pixel 5a release date. Their sources state that the phone could be available by August 17. They claim that their sources shared images of the Pixel 5a components being sent to the phone retail stores before the launch date. These are just speculations and nothing official has been confirmed by Google about this. This phone gathered interest around the community after it was titled to be as the successor to Google’s 2020 budget flagship phone, Pixel 4a. Keep in mind that Google has confirmed the launch of this upcoming Google Pixel 5A only for the US and Japanese markets. Plenty of information on the internet is available about the Google Pixel 5a specifications. Here is all we know about the Google Pixel 5a specifications.

Google Pixel 5a specifications

Several Google Pixel 5a specifications suggest that the phone is getting a new 6.4-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is mostly added to make the phone compatible with seamless gaming and high-performance apps. The phone is supposedly powered by 6GB of RAM and has an IP67-certified build in a black colour option. The phone’s battery life is being upgraded with a new 4,650mAh battery. This is a massive upgrade when compared to the previous battery used in Google 4a. Recent reports from Jon Prosser of technology blog FrontPageTech.com also says that these phones will be sold at a price of $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400). No other information has been released by the makers. Keep an eye out for any updates on Google's social media handles.