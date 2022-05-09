Portronics launches Genesis wired gaming headset in India: Check price and specs

Indian consumer electronics company Portronics has launched a new gaming headset called Genesis. The wired gaming headset is available to purchase on the company's official website and on other online stores. The device offers low latency for superior gaming performance and features an omnidirectional microphone and nylon braided durable wire. Keep reading to know more about the features and the specifications of the Portronics gaming headset.

Portronics Genesis features

Built with an aesthetic, yet rugged and adjustable frame that combines the strength and versatility of metal and polycarbonate, the Genesis is built for extreme and prolonged gaming sessions. To cut the stress on the gamer, Portronics has ensured memory foam head cushions and ear cuffing for added comfort and stress-free gaming. The adjustable headband gives you enough freedom to snugly fit every crown.

Two large professionally-tuned 40mm drivers produce distortion-free audio with flawless positional accuracy that’s extremely beneficial for FPS games. From cracking twigs behind the corner bush to rumbles and thuds all around; it’s a cakewalk for the Genesis, which helps enhance your gaming experience to a whole new level. The adjustable omnidirectional microphone can pick up the slightest of your whispers but intelligently cuts out the chaos from around. The braided 1.8m Nylon cable is built to last and bear frequent tugs and stretches. The cable also features an inline controller for volume and microphone switching.

Portronics Genesis price and availability

The Portronics Genesis is available at a discounted price of INR 1,099, in three attractive colours - Black, Grey, and Red. Backed with a 12-month warranty, the product can be purchased from the company's official websitePortronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores. Those who are looking to purchase affordable gaming headphones can invest in the Portronics Genesis.

Portronics also launched a Bluetooth speaker last month

In related news, Portronics launched a SoundDrum P Bluetooth speaker last month. Designed using premium plastics, silicone and fabric, the SoundDrum P looks super cool and weighs a mere 740 grams, available in two attractive colours —Blue and Black. While silicone adds durability, extra ruggedness, and grip, the fine fabric offers great looks with added protection from dust and splashes.

Housed on the rear is a silicone flap that protects its Input and Output ports which include a USB-C charging port, an AUX port, a USB Type-A port, and a micro SD card slot. With a 12-Months warranty period, the Portronics SoundDrum P is available at INR 2,649 on the official website of the company