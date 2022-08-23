Portronics Muffs A Wireless Headphones Review: Decent Sound Quality And Affordable Price

Portronics recently released the Muffs A wireless headphones. At the price they are available, Muffs A are one of the most balanced headphones on the market. They offer decent sound quality, and great battery life and are good for hands-free calls as well. The headphones are available to purchase in three colours- Red, Blue and Black. Here is a detailed review of the truly wireless headphones Portronics Muffs A.

Build Quality

The Portronics Muffs A wireless headphones are made out of hard plastic. Even with that, the headphones carry a solid build and feel durable. However, the extendible part of the headphone could be more sturdy. Even with the plastic body, the Portronics Muffs A feel comfortable to wear. The earcups feature a memory foam cushion that sits snuggly on the ears and cuts out most of the ambient noise.

Customers should note that the headphones are not foldable. The rotatable mechanism of the earcups and the overall flexibility of the headband is also suitable. Those who have used other headphones like the boAt Rockerz might feel the lack of an aluminium headband, but not all devices in the segment feature it. The quality of the buttons could be better.

Look and Feel

As far as the design of the headphones is concerned, they are pretty minimal, which could appeal to many customers. Portronics makes the headphones in three colours: Black, Blue and Red. In this article, readers will see the images of the Blue variant. The outer part of the ear cups has the company's logo on a matte surface. The upper headband also has a matte finish and is lined with foam cushioning. The ear cups have memory foam cushioning which does not feel too heavy on the ears. Overall, the Portronics Muffs A might not be as flashy as some other headphones on the market, but they are comfortable to wear.

Features

Out of the box, the Portronics Muffs A connects via Bluetooth v5.2, which is better and more stable than older versions. The headphones function seamlessly within a range of 10M, even if the user goes to another room. Users get three buttons on the left ear cup, including the volume rockers and a playback button. While pressing the volume rockers increases or decreases the volume, holding them plays the next or the previous song. Users can play/pause the music and accept or reject phone calls using the playback button.

The headphones have quite a lot of room for adjustment. Users can pull the ear cups to extend the stem out of the upper casing, which locks in place. Further, the ear cups are rotatable. The company's official website also says that the headphones use noise reduction technology during calls. Like other headphones in the segment, the Portronics Muffs A features Duality Connection Paths. Users can connect with the headphones using Bluetooth or the 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable provided in the box.

The headphones are IPX5 water resistance, meaning users can wear them during workouts without worrying about their performance. Further, they support fast charging via a Type-C port, but more on that later.

Audio Quality

The Portronics Muffs A comes with 40mm drivers, which produce a fulfilling sound. Most users might not even increase the volume by more than 70 to 80% as the headphones are loud enough. For wireless headphones in the price range of Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000, the Portronics Muffs A deliver a balanced audio quality. While playing songs, users can expect fulfilling sound, with crisp vocals and punchy bass. Even the mids and the highs produced by the headphones are decent.

The headphones do not come with multiple audio profiles, but they respond well to the equalizer; hence, users should be able to tune their sound output according to their preference. While listening to audio tracks, the instruments in the background were audible. Watching YouTube videos or web series is a decent experience on the Portronics Muffs A. Overall, the headphones are good with multiple genres and types of music.

Call Quality (with microphone)

Testing the headphones on multiple networks and with various smartphones, we found out that the headphone's microphone is slightly better than some entry-level smartphones on voice calls over cellular networks. For affordable wireless headphones, the Portronics Muffs A have good microphones.

During calls, the other party never complained about audio quality, even though the microphones are situated towards the ear. However, twice in every ten calls, the receiver noticed a little echo in the voice, but the overall loudness and clarity prevailed. To sum up, the Portronics Muffs A are one of the few headphones in the budget that capture vocals decently.

Battery

The Portronics Muffs A come with a 520 mAh Lithium Polymer battery. With the battery, Portronics promises 30 hours of playtime. Testing the device, we were able to get almost similar results. Now, unless someone is a regular user who puts on the headphone for an entire day, the Portronics Muffs could last for a couple of days on a single charge.

A clear advantage over some other headphones in the segment is that the Portronics Muffs A charge via a USB-C port, and they also support fast charging. The company provides a relatively short USB-A to USB-C port in the box. Still, users can also charge the device with their smartphone charger, which makes the headphone convenient to carry around as users do not have to pack a micro USB cable separately. It is important to mention that other headphones in the segment offer better battery life.

Portronics Muffs A review: Conclusion

At the time of writing the review, the Portronics Muffs A are available for Rs. 1,499 on Flipkart, which is a great deal. Due to the pricing, the Muffs A compete directly with other popular headphones like Infinity Glide 510 and boAt Rockerz 450. Nevertheless, the Potronics Muffs A do a good job and one can definitely consider these when buying a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones.