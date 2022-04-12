Portronics SoundDrum P With 20W Output And 4,000 MAh Battery Launched In India; See Specs

Indian consumer electronics company Portronics has launched a new Bluetooth speaker called Portrnics SoundDrum P. The wireless speaker runs on Bluetooth v5.0 and delivers a total output of 20W.

Along with multiple input ports and a generous 4,000 mAh battery, the speakers are priced at Rs. 3,499 and are available at a discounted price on e-commerce platforms. Keep reading to know more everything about the Portronics SoundDrum P.

Portronics SoundDrum P specifications

Designed using premium plastics, silicone and fabric, the SoundDrum P looks super cool and weighs a mere 740 grams, available in two attractive colours —Blue and Black. While silicone adds durability, extra ruggedness, and grip, the fine fabric offers great looks with added protection from dust and splashes. Housed on the rear is a silicone flap that protects its Input and Output ports which include a USB-C charging port, an AUX port, a USB Type-A port, and a micro SD card slot.

Near the ports is a control panel that allows users to smoothly switch between input modes, skip music tracks, adjust the volume, or answer calls. Lastly, there’s a strap that allows for its safety and portability so users can suspend it wherever they like, be it on their backpack, bicycle, or waist belt.

Based on the latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the Portronics SoundDrum P has a broader and distortion-free connectivity range apart from faster pairing and additional power efficiency. Driving the robust full-range speaker is a powerful high-fidelity digital audio amplifier capable of delivering 20-Watts of deep and bass-perfect audio.

And powering this audio beast is a 4000mAh rechargeable Li-Ion (2 x 2000mAh, 7.4V) battery that ensures users get up to7 hours of non-stop music and entertainment while also doubling as an emergency power bank for their smartphone. The speakers charge via a USB-C fast charger.

Portronics SoundDrum P price and availability

With a 12-Months warranty period, the Portronics SoundDrum P is available at INR 2,649 on the official website of the company. The product is also available on Amazon for Rs. 2,399 (limited time deal). The company mentions in its press release that the product will be available in other leading online and offline retail stores.